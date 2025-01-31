Torrey Craig Injury: Not ready to return

Craig (ankle) participated in shootaround Friday. Still, head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran forward needs more time before returning to the floor for Chicago,K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig will miss a 16th straight game for the Bulls on Friday while he nurses a right ankle sprain. However, he seems to be trending toward returning sooner rather than later after participating in shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Raptors in Toronto, which is a promising sign for Chicago.