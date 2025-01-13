Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig Injury: Out at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 8:27am

The Bulls announced Monday that Craig (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig has missed the Bulls' first six games of January due to a right lower leg contusion, and he apparently hasn't made enough progress in his recovery for the Bulls to view him as day-to-day. The forward has largely been outside of the Chicago rotation throughout the season, appearing in just nine contests while averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks across 12.4 minutes.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
