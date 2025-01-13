Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig Injury: Out next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:23am

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Craig (leg/ankle) will be sidelined for a while, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

On top of Craig's lower leg injury, he's also battling an ankle sprain. Craig does not have a timetable for a return, but it's safe to rule him out for Chicago's upcoming back-to-back set -- Tuesday versus the Pelicans and Wednesday against the Hawks.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
