Torrey Craig Injury: Out next two games
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Craig (leg/ankle) will be sidelined for a while, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
On top of Craig's lower leg injury, he's also battling an ankle sprain. Craig does not have a timetable for a return, but it's safe to rule him out for Chicago's upcoming back-to-back set -- Tuesday versus the Pelicans and Wednesday against the Hawks.
