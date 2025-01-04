Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig Injury: Out Saturday, could miss further time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 11:26am

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Craig won't be available for Saturday's game against the Knicks and will "miss a little bit of time," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig will be sidelined Saturday for a second straight contest due to a right lower leg contusion, and based on Donovan's comments, the veteran forward seems likely to sit out an additional game or two beyond that. The 34-year-old hasn't been a consistent member of Chicago's rotation this season, so his absence should go largely unnoticed.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
