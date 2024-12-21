Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Craig (Achilles) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Craig was listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics due to left Achilles tendinopathy, and the forward won't be available for this matchup. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, though, as the veteran forward hasn't logged any minutes since Nov. 29.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls

