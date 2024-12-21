Torrey Craig Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Craig (Achilles) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
Craig was listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics due to left Achilles tendinopathy, and the forward won't be available for this matchup. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, though, as the veteran forward hasn't logged any minutes since Nov. 29.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now