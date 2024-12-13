Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Coach Billy Donovan said Craig (allergic reaction) is likely out for Friday's game versus the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While Donovan said that Craig has dealt with his allergic reaction before and is fine, it appears that the veteran forward will be held out of Friday's contest for precautionary reasons. Even while available, Craig hadn't appeared in Chicago's last four outings.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
