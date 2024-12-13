Torrey Craig Injury: Unlikely to play Friday
Coach Billy Donovan said Craig (allergic reaction) is likely out for Friday's game versus the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
While Donovan said that Craig has dealt with his allergic reaction before and is fine, it appears that the veteran forward will be held out of Friday's contest for precautionary reasons. Even while available, Craig hadn't appeared in Chicago's last four outings.
