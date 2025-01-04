Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig Injury: Won't play against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Craig (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig didn't play in Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Saturday that the eighth-year forward is expected to "miss a little bit of time" due to a lower leg injury. Julian Phillips and Matas Buzelis should see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as Craig is sidelined.

