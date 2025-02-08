Torrey Craig Injury: Won't play Saturday
Craig is out Saturday's game versus the Knicks due to a right ankle return injury reconditioning, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Craig signed with the Celtics earlier this week but won't be available to make his Boston debut Saturday due to a nagging ankle injury. While it's unclear what role the veteran forward will have when available, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Miami.
