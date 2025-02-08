Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Craig is out Saturday's game versus the Knicks due to a right ankle return injury reconditioning, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Craig signed with the Celtics earlier this week but won't be available to make his Boston debut Saturday due to a nagging ankle injury. While it's unclear what role the veteran forward will have when available, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Miami.

Torrey Craig
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now