Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Available against Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Craig (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Craig hasn't played since late December due to a significant ankle injury, but he'll be available to make his Celtics debut Wednesday after being cut by the Bulls. It's unclear how the veteran forward will mix into Boston's rotation, so fantasy managers can take a wait-and-see approach before looking Craig's way on waiver wires.

