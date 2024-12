Craig (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig will be an option off the bench despite dealing with an Achilles injury. The veteran will suit up for the first time since Nov. 29, when he logged 13 minutes in a loss to the Celtics. He's averaging just 11.0 minutes per game in his six outings in 2024-25.