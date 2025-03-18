Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Back in rotation Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Craig had two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over eight minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 victory over the Nets.

Craig was back in the rotation Tuesday, suiting up for the Celtics for just the third time in the past six games. Even with an abundance of players missing time, Craig has been unable to carve out a meaningful role. He has played nine games since arriving in Boston, averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.

