Torrey Craig News: Career-high five triples in win

Craig closed Monday's 115-108 overtime victory over the Hornets with 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Craig did all of his damage in the second half, landing a career-high five triples en route to 18 points. After failing to leave the bench during the first half, it was one of the more unexpected performances of the day. Despite this outburst, Craig's role is anything but assured, especially when the Bulls get some healthy bodies back on the floor.