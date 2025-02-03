Torrey Craig News: Cut by Chicago

Chicago waived Craig (ankle) on Monday.

Craig and Chris Duarte were roster casualties with the Bulls needing to open up a pair of extra spots for two of their three trade acquisitions in Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones. The 34-year-old Craig had been sidelined since late December due to a right ankle sprain, but he took part in the Bulls' shootaround prior to Sunday's loss to the Pistons and could be nearing a return to full health. Craig averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 12.6 minutes per game over nine appearances for the Bulls before going down with the injury.