Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Fails to score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Craig provided no counting stats over three minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to Dallas.

Craig played three minutes Wednesday, just the second time he has touched the floor this season. The Bulls were run off the court early, meaning the second and third units received additional playing time down the stretch. Even in a significant role, Craig has never been a high-volume producer. Given his current role, it is unlikely his name is mentioned all too much this season.

