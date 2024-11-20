Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Craig is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig has played a minor role for the Bulls in 2024-25, appearing in just three of the team's games this far. However, he'll draw the start Wednesday in place of Patrick Williams (foot). Craig hasn't logged more than 11 minutes in a game this season, so it's unlikely he receives typical starter minutes.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
