Torrey Craig News: Making first start of season

Craig is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig has played a minor role for the Bulls in 2024-25, appearing in just three of the team's games this far. However, he'll draw the start Wednesday in place of Patrick Williams (foot). Craig hasn't logged more than 11 minutes in a game this season, so it's unlikely he receives typical starter minutes.