Torrey Craig News: Not listed on injury report
Craig (allergic reaction) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Craig was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets due to a skin-related allergy, but it looks like the issue has subsided. However, the veteran hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation this season, so it's unclear if he'll see any playing time Monday.
