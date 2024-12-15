Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Craig (allergic reaction) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Craig was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets due to a skin-related allergy, but it looks like the issue has subsided. However, the veteran hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation this season, so it's unclear if he'll see any playing time Monday.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
