Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Notches 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:15am

Craig finished Thursday's 123-105 victory over Philadelphia with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

The Celtics were extremely shorthanded Thursday, allowing Craig to see some rare rotation minutes. With an average of 10.3 minutes across six appearances for Boston, fantasy managers can mostly ignore this outlier performance from Craig.

Torrey Craig
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
