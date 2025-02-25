Torrey Craig News: Scores four points in spot start

Craig tallied four points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and three rebounds over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors.

Craig was inserted into the starting lineup right before Tuesday's tipoff due to Kristaps Porzingis being a late scratch with an illness. Craig struggled from beyond the arc, but he managed to play the complimentary role that he was signed to do. Porzingis' status, as well as Al Horford (toe) and Luke Kornet (personal) for Wednesday's game against the Pistons will be worth monitoring as it will impact Craig's playing time.