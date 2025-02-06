Torrey Craig News: Set to join Boston

Craig (ankle) agreed to a contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Craig opened the season with the Bulls but hadn't played since late December due to a right lower leg contusion and a right ankle sprain before being waived Monday. After clearing waivers, the veteran forward quickly caught on with Boston, where he'll likely serve in a depth role for the remainder of the season. The 33-year-old journeyman will play for his sixth NBA team once he suits up for the Celtics, with his debut potentially coming as early as Saturday against the Knicks in New York, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game over his nine appearances with Chicago before being cut loose.