Torrey Craig News: Signs deal with Boston

Craig has reportedly inked a deal Thursday with the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Craig was waived earlier this week by the Bulls. The veteran forward was expected to be a hot commodity in the league as a free agent, resulting in Boston bringing him Thursday in for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old journeyman will play for his sixth NBA team once he suits up for the Celtics, which could come as early as Saturday against the Knicks in New York, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He's averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and a career-high 42.9 percent from beyond the arc during the 2024-25 campaign.