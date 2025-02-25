Fantasy Basketball
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig News: Starting sans Porzingis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:15pm

Craig will start in Tuesday's game against Toronto, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest, Craig will draw his first start as a member of the Celtics. The veteran forward has appeared in only two outings with his new club, and he has accumulated six points, four blocks, two rebounds and two assists across 18 total minutes.

Torrey Craig
Boston Celtics

