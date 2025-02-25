Torrey Craig News: Starting sans Porzingis
Craig will start in Tuesday's game against Toronto, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest, Craig will draw his first start as a member of the Celtics. The veteran forward has appeared in only two outings with his new club, and he has accumulated six points, four blocks, two rebounds and two assists across 18 total minutes.
