Torrey Craig News: Swats three shots
Craig finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 16 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 win over the Wizards.
Craig matched his season-best mark of three blocks, taking advantage of some garbage time in the blowout win. The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining, so Craig may get a chance to see rotation minutes if the franchise sits their key rotation players for rest at any point.
