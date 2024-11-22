Torrey Craig News: Will be available Friday

Craig (lower leg) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Craig will suit up and could remain in the starting lineup for Friday's contest, as he got the nod in the loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. That was his first start of the campaign, and the veteran forward posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes. Craig should continue to see an uptick in minutes as long as Patrick Williams (foot) remains out.