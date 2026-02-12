Tosan Evbuomwan Injury: Out Wednesday with illness

Evbuomwan did not play in Wednesday's 136-119 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to an illness.

Evbuomwan has yet to make his debut for either the Hornets or their G League affiliate after signing a two-way deal Feb. 6, but he should be good to go after he can clear the illness he is dealing with. His next opportunity to suit up is Thursday in a rematch against the Capital City Go-Go.