Tosan Evbuomwan Injury: Out Wednesday with illness
Evbuomwan did not play in Wednesday's 136-119 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to an illness.
Evbuomwan has yet to make his debut for either the Hornets or their G League affiliate after signing a two-way deal Feb. 6, but he should be good to go after he can clear the illness he is dealing with. His next opportunity to suit up is Thursday in a rematch against the Capital City Go-Go.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosan Evbuomwan See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6April 6, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5April 5, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3April 3, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1April 1, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosan Evbuomwan See More