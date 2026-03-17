Tosan Evbuomwan News: Heads to G League
The Hornets transferred Evbuomwan to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Evbuomwan will join the Swarm for the team's practice Tuesday but could rejoin the Hornets later in the day ahead of their matchup with the Heat. The two-way player has yet to debut for Charlotte since signing his contract in early February.
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