Tosan Evbuomwan News: Inefficient performance Wednesday

Evbuomwan logged 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and three steals across 33 minutes during San Diego's 112-100 win over South Bay on Wednesday.

Evbuomwan finished the game with a solid stat line despite shooting an inefficient 37.5 percent from the floor. He was also just one rebound shy of recording his second consecutive double-double.