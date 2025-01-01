Fantasy Basketball
Tosan Evbuomwan News: Joins Brooklyn on two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Evbuomwan and the Nets agreed to a two-way contract Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After showing some strong flashes as a rookie in Detroit last season, Evbuomwan has since become a standout player for the San Diego Clippers in the G League. With the Nets rebuilding, it's possible that he could get an extended look down the stretch with his new team.

