Tosan Evbuomwan News: Leads team in scoring in victory

Evbuomwan ended with 24 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 23 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.

Evbuomwan led the way for San Diego offensively in Friday's blowout victory, pacing the Clippers in scoring while ending as one of two players with at least 20 points. Evbuomwan has averaged 18.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 15 G League contests this season.