Tosan Evbuomwan News: Logs four blocks

Evbuomwan played 33 minutes Tuesday in San Diego's 95-85 loss to South Bay and recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

Evbuomwan had not recorded any blocks heading into Tuesday's matchup but ended up racking up a game-high total of four. He also continued his streak of scoring double-digit points, something the 23-year-old has accomplished in all six of his appearances so far this season.