Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Logs G League double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Evbuomwan posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-108 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Evbuomwan's fine performance on the boards allowed him to achieve his fourth double-double in his last seven G League games while his team secured its place in the conference finals. He's signed to a two-way deal with the Hornets but hasn't played at the NBA level since December, so that might remain the case going forward. Still, he'll have a few more chances to improve on his G League numbers of 18.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Charlotte Hornets
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