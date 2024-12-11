Tosan Evbuomwan News: Logs second double-double
Evbuomwan totaled 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and a block across 37 minutes Tuesday during San Diego's 106-104 win versus Salt Lake City.
Evbuomwan led the team in points scored and finished second in rebounds en route to recording his second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-7 forward has continued to produce as of late, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last five appearances.
Tosan Evbuomwan
Free Agent
