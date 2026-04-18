Tosan Evbuomwan News: Muted role in 2025-26
Evbuomwan averaged 0.4 rebounds across 1.6 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances for the Knicks in 2025-26.
Evbuomwan began the season on a two-way contract with the Knicks but was ultimately waived in January. The 25-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Hornets in February but played exclusively for their G League affiliate, which won its first G League title in 2025-26. Over 31 G League outings between the Greensboro Swarm, Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosan Evbuomwan See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6April 6, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5April 5, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3April 3, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1April 1, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosan Evbuomwan See More