Tosan Evbuomwan News: Muted role in 2025-26

Evbuomwan averaged 0.4 rebounds across 1.6 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances for the Knicks in 2025-26.

Evbuomwan began the season on a two-way contract with the Knicks but was ultimately waived in January. The 25-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Hornets in February but played exclusively for their G League affiliate, which won its first G League title in 2025-26. Over 31 G League outings between the Greensboro Swarm, Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.4 minutes per contest.