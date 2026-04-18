Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Muted role in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Evbuomwan averaged 0.4 rebounds across 1.6 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances for the Knicks in 2025-26.

Evbuomwan began the season on a two-way contract with the Knicks but was ultimately waived in January. The 25-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Hornets in February but played exclusively for their G League affiliate, which won its first G League title in 2025-26. Over 31 G League outings between the Greensboro Swarm, Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.4 minutes per contest.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Charlotte Hornets
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