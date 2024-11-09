Tosan Evbuomwan News: Near double-double

Evbuomwan registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Rip City Remix.

Evbuomwan finished one rebound shy of a double-double but missed two of his three free-throw attempts. He made 17 NBA appearances last season, split between the Pistons and Grizzlies, but Evbuomwan will likely spend most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League.