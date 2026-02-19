Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Off injury report for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Evboumwan (illness) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

The two-way player appears to have moved past the illness that kept him out for the G League Greensboro Swarm's final two contests before the All-Star break. Though Evbuomwan has rejoined the Hornets, he's unlikely to be included in head coach Charles Lee's rotation.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
