Tosan Evbuomwan News: Off injury report for Thursday
Evboumwan (illness) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
The two-way player appears to have moved past the illness that kept him out for the G League Greensboro Swarm's final two contests before the All-Star break. Though Evbuomwan has rejoined the Hornets, he's unlikely to be included in head coach Charles Lee's rotation.
