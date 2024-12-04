Tosan Evbuomwan News: Pours in 27 points

Evbuomwan supplied 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Tuesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 123-116 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Evbuomwan dominated in the post and knocked down 66.7 percent of his tries from the field. He's reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three appearances, improving his season average to 18.3 points over nine games.