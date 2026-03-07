Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Productive effort in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Evbuomwan had 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-115 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Evbuomwan made up for his lack of three-point success by shooting the ball well from the field and recording a variety of other contributions during Friday's defeat. The forward is one of Charlotte's two-way options but has been out of the NBA side's rotation since Dec. 23. However, he has played a consistent role for Greensboro, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game during the G League regular season.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Charlotte Hornets
