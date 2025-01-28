Tosan Evbuomwan News: Productive off bench

Evbuomwan notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 110-96 loss to the Kings.

Evbuomwan snapped out of a brutal slump with this performance. In his previous four games, Evbuomwan was held to single-digit points in each game while shooting a combined 7-of-32 from the field. With the Nets so shorthanded, Evbuomwan is a name to watch in case he can string together a few good performances.