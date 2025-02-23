Tosan Evbuomwan News: Productive outing in G League

Evbuomwan recorded 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during the G League Long Island Nets' 122-119 win over the Osceola Magic on Sunday.

Evbuomwan supplied an efficient 18 points Sunday in his third G League appearance with Long Island. The 24-year-old has a two-way deal with Brooklyn and has played 21.3 minutes per game over 24 appearances with the parent club in 2024-25, but he's likely to receive even more playing time as long as he stays in the G League. Dating back to his time with the San Diego Clippers earlier this year, Evbuomwan has scored at least 18 points in seven straight outings.