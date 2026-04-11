Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Puts up 22 in G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Evbuomwan finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Evbuomwan averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. One of the Hornets' two-way players, Evbuomwan could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks. Evbuomwan won't be eligible to play in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament or in any playoff games that may follow.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Charlotte Hornets
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