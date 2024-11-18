Tosan Evbuomwan News: Records double-double in win

Evbuomwan posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal during 34 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Evbuomwan stood out as the only player with double-digit rebounds in Sunday's matchup, which was also his fourth consecutive G League game with at least 13 points. The 15 rebounds represent a season-high mark for him while raising his average to 9.0 rebounds per contest.