Tosan Evbuomwan News: Returns from G League
The Hornets recalled Evbuomwan from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
Charlotte will bring Evbuoman and fellow two-way player Antonio Reeves back from the G League to provide depth Wednesday in Boston in the second leg of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Since signing with Charlotte a little less than a month ago, Evbuomwan has yet to make his Hornets debut and has played exclusively for Greensboro.
