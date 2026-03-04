Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Hornets recalled Evbuomwan from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Charlotte will bring Evbuoman and fellow two-way player Antonio Reeves back from the G League to provide depth Wednesday in Boston in the second leg of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Since signing with Charlotte a little less than a month ago, Evbuomwan has yet to make his Hornets debut and has played exclusively for Greensboro.

