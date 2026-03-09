Tosan Evbuomwan News: Returns to parent club
The Hornets transferred Evbuomwan from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Evboumwan will join the parent club ahead of its game in Portland on Tuesday. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see the court.
