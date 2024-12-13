Tosan Evbuomwan News: Scores 23 points versus Stars

Evbuomwan played 36 minutes Thursday during San Diego's win over the Stars and logged 23 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Evbuomwan led the team in rebounds and finished second in points scored while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. The 6-foot-7 forward has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back outings and four times total this season across 12 games played.