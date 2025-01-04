Tosan Evbuomwan News: Shines vs. Grand Rapids

Evbuomwan recorded 39 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over Grand Rapids.

Evbuomwan signed with a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 1 after a previous stint with the San Diego Clippers. He'll add depth in the frontcourt, and while his chances of playing in the NBA are scarce at the moment, he should continue to be a dominant player at the G League level, as evidenced by this impressive stat line Friday.