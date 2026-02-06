Evbuomwan opened the year as a featured member of the G League's Westchester Knicks and then the Maine Celtics, and his efforts are enough to command the attention of an NBA club. The 24-year-old forward is now set to report to the Greensboro Swarm for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, and the Hornets could also occasionally call upon his services as needed. Over his last nine games for Maine, Evbuomwan is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.