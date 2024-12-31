Tosan Evbuomwan News: Strong performance in blowout
Evbuomwan recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Evbuomwan has been on a scoring tear for San Diego, with his 23-point performance against Memphis being the latest example. The English import averages 19.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor this season.
Tosan Evbuomwan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now