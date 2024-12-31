Tosan Evbuomwan News: Strong performance in blowout

Evbuomwan recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Evbuomwan has been on a scoring tear for San Diego, with his 23-point performance against Memphis being the latest example. The English import averages 19.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor this season.