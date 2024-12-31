Fantasy Basketball
Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Strong performance in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 2:53pm

Evbuomwan recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Evbuomwan has been on a scoring tear for San Diego, with his 23-point performance against Memphis being the latest example. The English import averages 19.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor this season.

Tosan Evbuomwan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
