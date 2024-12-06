Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara Injury: Exits game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Camara (ankle) went back to the locker room late in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Camara rolled his ankle during the first quarter of Friday's game, and he went back to the locker room after being checked on by trainers. Deni Avdija should see a significant uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as Camara is sidelined.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now