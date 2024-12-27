Toumani Camara Injury: Nursing left foot sprain

Camara (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Camara played through a right foot injury earlier in the season, but he is now in jeopardy of missing his first game of the campaign Saturday due to a left foot sprain. Deni Avdija could be inserted into the starting lineup if Camara is unable to play. Since and including Dec. 1, Camara has averaged 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 30 minutes per game.