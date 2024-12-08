Fantasy Basketball
Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 11:31am

Camara (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Camara left Friday's loss to the Jazz after only eight minutes and was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest. He's started all 23 of his appearances this season, averaging 30.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined for the first time this season, Deni Avdija would likely draw another start.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
