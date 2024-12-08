Toumani Camara Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Camara (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Camara left Friday's loss to the Jazz after only eight minutes and was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest. He's started all 23 of his appearances this season, averaging 30.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined for the first time this season, Deni Avdija would likely draw another start.
