Toumani Camara News: Career-high six steals in loss
Camara finished Friday's 106-99 loss to the Rockets with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and six steals over 39 minutes.
Camara made more of an impact on the defensive side of the floor with a career-high six steals, but he also had some solid offensive production. Friday's game was the 14th time this season he's connected on at least four three-pointers (and first since Feb. 12 against the Jazz). Camara has averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals over 35.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks11 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball15 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1222 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More