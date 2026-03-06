Toumani Camara News: Career-high six steals in loss

Camara finished Friday's 106-99 loss to the Rockets with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and six steals over 39 minutes.

Camara made more of an impact on the defensive side of the floor with a career-high six steals, but he also had some solid offensive production. Friday's game was the 14th time this season he's connected on at least four three-pointers (and first since Feb. 12 against the Jazz). Camara has averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals over 35.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.